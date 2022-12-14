Chinese firms hold job fair for Kenyan students

Xinhua) 08:46, December 14, 2022

A student (L) talks with a company representative during a job fair by Chinese companies in Nairobi, Kenya, on Dec. 13, 2022. Chinese companies kicked off a two-day job fair on Tuesday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, offering about 300 opportunities for Kenyan students. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

NAIROBI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese companies kicked off a two-day job fair on Tuesday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, offering about 300 opportunities for Kenyan students.

The recruitment fair was hosted by the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi with the support of 21 Chinese companies operating in Kenya.

In his opening remarks, Julius Ogeng'o, deputy vice chancellor of Academic Affairs at the University of Nairobi, said the job fair provided an opportunity for students to interact with potential employers, thereby increasing their chances of getting employed.

He said Chinese companies have emerged as good employers because they have a culture of cultivating global citizenship amongst their local employees.

Wang Shangxue, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, said the recruitment exercise enables Chinese companies to select the best Kenyan students.

Megan Muriuki, the administrator at COSCO Shipping Lines, said her firm participated in the job fair as they were looking to recruit additional local personnel to support their operations in Kenya.

"We chose the University of Nairobi job fair because it has students who are fluent in Chinese," she added.

Sharon Simiyu, a Bachelor of Education student, said the job fair provides prospects for Kenyan students to get employed even before graduation. "I hope to find a job in my area of interest so that I can enhance the skills learned in class."

Stephen Kamau Karanja, a Bachelor of Early Childhood Development student, said he participated in the recruitment fair because he hopes his first formal employment will be with a Chinese company.

"I have encountered Chinese people a couple of times; based on those experiences, I can say they are very nice. I would like to work with them," Karanja added.

