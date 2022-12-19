Chinese community donates food to drought-affected households in Kenya

NAIROBI, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Kenya on Saturday donated foodstuffs to drought-affected households at a ceremony held in Kenya's capital Nairobi.

The foodstuffs, including maize flour, wheat flour, beans, green grams, salt, and cooking oil, are destined for the southeastern Kenyan county of Makueni which is reeling from a food crisis linked to a prolonged dry spell.

George Mcgoye, chief of staff at deputy president Rigathi Gachagua's office, hailed the Chinese community in Kenya for supporting the country's ongoing efforts to tackle hunger in the drought-affected arid lands.

Chinese nationals living in Kenya have responded to the government's latest appeal for support to alleviate suffering among households in arid counties that are in the grip of acute drought, Mcgoye said.

The latest food donation from the Chinese community in Kenya will benefit 2,500 households in Makueni county, said Gao Wei, chairman of Kenya Overseas Chinese Association.

