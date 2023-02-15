Chinese enterprises donate funds to support feeding program at Kenyan slum school

Xinhua) 10:44, February 15, 2023

Students attend a class in a classroom of Mcedo Beijing School in Mathare slums in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

NAIROBI, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The umbrella body for Chinese enterprises operating in Kenya on Tuesday donated funds to support the feeding program at Mcedo Beijing School based in Mathare slums in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Among the attendees, who graced the donation ceremony which coincided with handing over of renovated classrooms, were diplomats, senior officials from Kenya China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA), teachers, students, and parents.

Zhang Yijun, the minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said the donation toward the provision of breakfast and lunch for the young learners will be key to motivating them to study hard and realize their dreams.

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya funded the construction of Mcedo Beijing School in 2007 and in November 2012, the KCETA raised money to support the expansion of the learning facility whose student population currently stands at 526.

In addition, the umbrella body for Chinese enterprises in Kenya has funded the renovation of the school's facilities like classrooms, ablution blocks, kitchen and staff rooms.

The installation of a 13-kw solar mini-grid system with a battery energy storage capacity of 20 kw, wiring, lighting of all classrooms and installation of security lights has converted Mcedo Beijing School into a modern learning facility.

Liu Chenghui, acting chairman of KCETA, said the monetary donation to support the feeding program at the school is expected to boost students' enrollment and overall academic performance.

Liu said that Chinese enterprises based in Kenya are keen to support the academic and career pursuits of local youth as a means to strengthen bonds of friendship and the realization of shared dreams. "We are convinced that with our joint efforts and contribution, China-Kenya friendship and cooperation will grow from strength to strength with a bright future."

Benedict Kiage, director of Mcedo Beijing School, noted that financial support from Chinese enterprises has ensured that young learners are properly fed, and are supplied with books, desks and sporting kits.

Kiage said that renovation and expansion of the school, installation of the solar lighting system and construction of a perimeter wall have raised its stature within Mathare slums and nearby settlements.

Students are seen at Mcedo Beijing School in Mathare slums in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Students are seen in a classroom of Mcedo Beijing School in Mathare slums in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Students dance during a donation ceremony at Mcedo Beijing School in Mathare slums in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows Mcedo Beijing School in Mathare slums in Nairobi, Kenya. The umbrella body for Chinese enterprises operating in Kenya on Feb. 14 donated funds to support the feeding program at Mcedo Beijing School based in Mathare slums in Nairobi. (KCETA/Handout via Xinhua)

