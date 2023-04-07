Chinese investors visit Kenya to explore investment opportunities

NAIROBI, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese investors is currently visiting Kenya with a view to exploring investment opportunities in the East African nation.

Robert Sun, president of the American-Chinese CEO Society, told Xinhua in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Thursday that his delegation is keen to establish a presence in the country's textile apparel, medical, financial, and pharmaceutical sectors.

"We plan to produce quality products in Kenya for both the local and export markets around the world," Sun said.

He revealed that foreign investors are drawn to Kenya because it is the gateway to the eastern and central African region.

Jimmy Mao, president of Everbright Industry Group, a Chinese textile firm, said his firm is interested in establishing a presence in the special economic zones.

"We have identified Kenya as an investment destination because it has a favorable investment climate and government support, " Mao said.

The visit of the delegation started on March 30 and will end on April 8.

