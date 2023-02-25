CPC delegation visits Kenya on ties

Xinhua) 10:50, February 25, 2023

NAIROBI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Kenya's ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, a Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation has visited Kenya and briefed the hosts on the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

The delegation, led by Li Mingxiang, deputy minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the CPC, visited Kenya from Tuesday to Friday.

During the visit, the delegation met with Party Leader of the UDA and President William Ruto, and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, and held working talks with UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina.

The Kenyan side said the 20th CPC National Congress has drawn a blueprint for China's future development, and it is willing to strengthen exchanges of experience on governance with the Chinese side and learn from each other, so as to jointly raise Kenyan-Chinese relations to a higher level.

