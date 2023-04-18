Spectacular 'tree of the earth' in China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 15:58, April 18, 2023

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2023 shows the "tree of the earth" in Ngari prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Zhiqing)

Gerze county is located in the heartland of the northern Tibetan Plateau in Ngari prefecture of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Near the southern shore of a lake 80 kilometers away from downtown Gerze county, a natural landscape resembling a tree can be seen beside National Highway 216.

It looks like a forest made up of small trees when viewed from nearby places. Looking from above, the landscape looks like a huge tree, with traces of water flows becoming the trunk and branches of the tree.

