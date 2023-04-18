Home>>
Spectacular 'tree of the earth' in China's Xizang
(People's Daily Online) 15:58, April 18, 2023
Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2023 shows the "tree of the earth" in Ngari prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Zhiqing)
Gerze county is located in the heartland of the northern Tibetan Plateau in Ngari prefecture of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Near the southern shore of a lake 80 kilometers away from downtown Gerze county, a natural landscape resembling a tree can be seen beside National Highway 216.
It looks like a forest made up of small trees when viewed from nearby places. Looking from above, the landscape looks like a huge tree, with traces of water flows becoming the trunk and branches of the tree.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Vlogger showcases rare wild flowers in SW China’s Xizang
- Opera “Princess Wencheng” staged in SW China’s Xizang
- Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival unveils excellent photos
- Magnificent scenery of 1,200-year-old salt pans in Qamdo, SW China’s Xizang
- 20th Nyingchi peach blossom festival kicks off with tourists pouring into Xizang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.