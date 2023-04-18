Home>>
Taiwan youth on Chinese mainland: Bonds will never break
(People's Daily App) 15:18, April 18, 2023
Lin Yanchen, a youth from Taiwan, is studying at Peking University in Beijing with his younger brother and sister.
Using the family tree left by their grandfather, the siblings were able to locate and meet their relatives in the mainland.
Although they never met before, the warm hospitality from their relatives broke all the unfamiliarity.
His journey retracing his grandfather's life made convinced Lin that the bond between Taiwan and the Chinese mainland would never break.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan singers, bands to hold nearly 100 concerts on mainland in 2023
- Mainland willing to create all conditions to support cross-Strait youth exchanges: spokesperson
- Ma Ying-jeou's mainland visit positive for promoting peaceful development of cross-Strait relations: spokesperson
- Commerce ministry launches investigation against Taiwan trade restrictions
- Top political advisor pledges benefits for people, enterprises from Taiwan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.