Taiwan youth on Chinese mainland: Bonds will never break

(People's Daily App) 15:18, April 18, 2023

Lin Yanchen, a youth from Taiwan, is studying at Peking University in Beijing with his younger brother and sister.

Using the family tree left by their grandfather, the siblings were able to locate and meet their relatives in the mainland.

Although they never met before, the warm hospitality from their relatives broke all the unfamiliarity.

His journey retracing his grandfather's life made convinced Lin that the bond between Taiwan and the Chinese mainland would never break.

