Commerce ministry launches investigation against Taiwan trade restrictions
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Wednesday announced that it has launched a trade barrier investigation into trade restrictive measures that China's Taiwan has placed on products from the Chinese mainland.
On March 17 this year, the MOC received an application to conduct the trade barrier investigation, submitted jointly by the China Chamber of Commerce of the I/E of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-Products; the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals &Chemicals Importers &Exporters; and the China Chamber of Commerce for the Import and Export of Textiles.
Based on relevant laws and regulations, the MOC reviewed the validity of the applicants, the application form and the evidence materials, and decided to launch the trade barrier investigation on April 12.
The investigation involves 2,455 product items, as well as relevant measures formulated and implemented by the Taiwan region to ban products from the mainland, according to the MOC.
The investigation will end on Oct. 12 this year, and may be extended to Jan. 12 next year if exceptional circumstances arise.
