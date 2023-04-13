Ma Ying-jeou's mainland visit positive for promoting peaceful development of cross-Strait relations: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:56, April 13, 2023

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that the visit of Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, to the mainland is of positive significance for promoting exchanges between compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference.

Ma's mainland visit reflected the common aspirations of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait for peace, development, exchanges, and cooperation and is of positive significance for promoting exchanges between compatriots on both sides of the Strait and peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, Zhu said.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities colluded with external forces and made provocative moves to seek "Taiwan independence," which seriously harmed the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, undermined the interests and well-being of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, and jeopardized peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, she noted.

