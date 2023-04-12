Ma Ying-jeou's mainland visit shows cross-Strait kinship: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:43, April 12, 2023

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office noted that the visit of Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, to the Chinese mainland showed that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and of one family.

Ma's visit drew wide attention from both sides of the Strait and received positive comments from the public, spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said Wednesday at a press conference.

It has positive significance for promoting the exchanges between compatriots on both sides of the Strait and the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, Zhu said.

The visit also showed the common hope of compatriots on both sides for cross-Strait peace, development, communication and cooperation, and manifested that the 1992 Consensus is the fundamental anchor for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, the spokesperson said.

Zhu expressed the hope that the compatriots on the two sides of the Strait join hands on the common political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and secure the long-term welfare of the Chinese nation.

