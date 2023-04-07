Ma Ying-jeou's trip to mainland aids cross-Strait relations: official

Xinhua) 10:26, April 07, 2023

SHANGHAI, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland official on Thursday commended Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, on his visit to the mainland, saying the trip has aided cross-Strait relations.

Song Tao, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that Ma's trip to the mainland is conducive to the communication and exchange between compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

Song made the remarks at an event held in Shanghai to send off Ma and his entourage, who are about to conclude their trip.

Song expressed hope for more communication and interactions between compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and said that the mainland will provide relevant opportunities and convenience.

Compatriots on both sides of the Strait are Chinese people, and ought to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, said Song. He underscored zero-tolerance toward any secessionist activity seeking "Taiwan independence," and noted that seeking "Taiwan independence" by colluding with external forces is doomed to fail.

Ma said that during his trip, he felt profoundly that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should cherish the common political foundation of the 1992 Consensus.

He said that people on both sides of the Strait are members of the Chinese nation, and should join forces in promoting peace and strive together for China's prosperity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)