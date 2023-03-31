Ma Ying-jeou calls for expansion of cross-Strait student exchanges

Xinhua) 10:59, March 31, 2023

Ma Ying-jeou speaks during a visit to Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 30, 2023. Ma joined a discussion between a group of students from Taiwan led by him and Wuhan University students during the visit. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

WUHAN, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, on Thursday called for the expansion of exchanges between students on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Ma made the remarks during a visit to Wuhan University, central China's Hubei Province.

It is important for the younger generation on both sides to interact more and understand each other further, said Ma, also expressing the hope that Wuhan University students will go to Taiwan for exchanges.

Exchanges between students across the Strait should be resumed and expanded, Ma said while joining a discussion between a group of students from Taiwan led by him and Wuhan University students.

The people in Taiwan and on the mainland share the same culture and ethnic identity, and exchanges can help promote integration between the two sides, he added.

