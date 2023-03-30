Ma Ying-jeou mourns victims of Nanjing Massacre

(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 30, 2023

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, on Wednesday visited the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders and expressed deep condolence for the compatriots who lost their lives in the massacre.

The history shall never be forgotten, Ma said during the visit in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province.

(With input from Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)