Spokesperson warns of countermeasures if Tsai Ing-wen meets with U.S. House speaker

Xinhua) 16:17, March 29, 2023

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday warned of resolute countermeasures against a potential meeting between Tsai Ing-wen and Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Should the meeting take place during the Taiwan leader's so-called "transit" through the United States, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and damages peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference.

"We firmly oppose this and will resolutely respond with countermeasures," said Zhu.

Zhu said the so-called "transit" is in essence a provocation and will constitute incidents that violate the one-China principle, adding that Tsai plans to find opportunities to peddle the idea of "Taiwan independence" internationally and seek support from anti-China forces in the United States.

Zhu also urged the U.S. side to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, refrain from arranging Tsai's "transit" visit or official contact with U.S. officials, and take concrete actions to honor its commitment to not supporting "Taiwan independence."

