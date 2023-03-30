Taiwan political parties, organizations protest against leader's collusion with U.S.

Xinhua) 10:37, March 30, 2023

TAIPEI, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of political parties and organizations in Taiwan have staged joint protests in Taipei, to voice their opposition to the potential meeting between the island's leader Tsai Ing-wen and some American anti-China politicians.

The joint campaign protested against Tsai's planned meeting in the United States, arranged under the pretext of a so-called "transit" plan, viewing the meeting as an attempt to seek "Taiwan independence."

Organized by a cross-Strait peace and development forum, about 200 people from various walks of life gathered on Tuesday to express their opposition to "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference. Representatives of young protesters presented a written protest to a representative from the office of the island's leader.

The protesters issued a statement and said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' acts to connive with U.S. politicians had betrayed Taiwan and are tantamount to making themselves enemies of Taiwan people. They insisted that Taiwan people must not sit idly by in the face of collusion between the island and the U.S.

Wu Jung-yuan, organizer of the cross-Strait peace and development forum and chairman of Taiwan's Labor Party, said attempts to collude with the U.S. and seek "Taiwan independence" jeopardize peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and hurt the feelings of people on both sides. The DPP authorities' continuous ideological manipulations are intended to create antagonism and enmity between the two sides of the Strait.

He expressed his hope that the protests will unite people on the island who want and expect cross-Strait peaceful development, and that it will convey the aspiration in Taiwan society for the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Strait.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)