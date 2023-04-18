50,000 passengers travel through ferry after 100 days of service resumption

Ecns.cn) 13:32, April 18, 2023

The ferry Anqi 2 leaves for Matsu in Taiwan at Huangqi Township of Lianjiang County in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, April 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

As of Monday, the 100 days of the service resumption of "mini three links", which refers to direct trade, postal and transport services between Kinmen, Matsu and Fujian, over 600 ferry trip were made across the Strait with more than 49,500 passengers.

