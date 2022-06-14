Newly-built ferry terminal in Guangzhou ready for service

Ecns.cn) 13:37, June 14, 2022

Aerial view of Pazhou Ferry Terminal linking the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao Special Administrative Region in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Pazhou Ferry Terminal has completed the first phase of construction and will provide a direct ferry service from Pazhou to Hong Kong International Airport. During the second phase, more routes will open to the downtown areas of Hong Kong and Macao as well as to Macao International Airport.

