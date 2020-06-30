At least 30 killed after ferry capsizes in Bangladesh capital

Rescuers retrieve bodies of victims following a ferry accident in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 29, 2020. At least 30 bodies were recovered after a ferry carrying scores of people sank in the river of Buriganga in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Monday. (Str/Xinhua)

DHAKA, June 29 (Xinhua) -- At least 30 bodies were recovered after a ferry carrying scores of people sank in the river of Buriganga in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Monday.

Enayet Hossain, senior duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, told that Xinhua that "30 bodies including 19 men, eight women and three children have been found."

According to the official, the Dhaka-bound ferry "Morning Bird" capsized after it was hit by another boat "Moyur-2" in Buriganga river near Dhaka's Sadarghat ferry terminal at around 9:30 a.m. local time.

"We've come to know that the ferry was carrying about 50 to 60 passengers," he said.

According to the official, some of the passengers were able to swim ashore after the ferry capsized.

He said rescuers have been struggling against a strong current and choppy waters of Buriganga, which flows past the southwest outskirts of Dhaka.

The boat has not been salvaged and brought to shore yet.

Ferry is a key means of transport in the country and most of them are often overcrowded.