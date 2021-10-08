Home>>
Ferry services suspended at Qiongzhou Strait due to strong wind
(Ecns.cn) 15:42, October 08, 2021
Trucks wait in line for restoration of ferry services in Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 7, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Due to the tropical depression in the South China Sea, wind forces in the Qiongzhou Strait had gradually increased and ro-ro passenger ships for ferry services within the Qiongzhou Strait Region were suspended since the night of Oct. 6.
