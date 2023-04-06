Home>>
Xinhai ferry terminal hub under construction in Haikou
(Ecns.cn) 16:41, April 06, 2023
Drone photo shows the construction site at Xinhai ferry terminal hub in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
The Xinhai ferry terminal will become the largest ferry terminal in China when operations begins.
The terminal is a key project to promot integrated port and shipping operations with zero transfer services for tourists across the Qiongzhou Strait, and also an important project to support independent customs operations in the Hainan free trade port.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Newly-built ferry terminal in Guangzhou ready for service
- Ferry services suspended at Qiongzhou Strait due to strong wind
- At least 30 killed after ferry capsizes in Bangladesh capital
- Rio opens largest ferris wheel in Latin America
- Ferry service resumes in ports in Haikou, south China
- Ferry sinks in Bali strait, rescue operation under way
- First Phase of S. Korea's Sunken Ferry Salvage Work Finished
- 158 safe after ferry capsizes in East Malaysia
- Chinese ships help to lift sunken Sewol
- Backgrounder: Major world ferry accidents since 2000
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.