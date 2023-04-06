Xinhai ferry terminal hub under construction in Haikou

Ecns.cn) 16:41, April 06, 2023

Drone photo shows the construction site at Xinhai ferry terminal hub in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The Xinhai ferry terminal will become the largest ferry terminal in China when operations begins.

The terminal is a key project to promot integrated port and shipping operations with zero transfer services for tourists across the Qiongzhou Strait, and also an important project to support independent customs operations in the Hainan free trade port.

