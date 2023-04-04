Craftsmen's magic: Turning stones into art

These vivid sculptures of chickens, dragons and tress are carved from natural stone. Skilled craftsmen can transform stones into works of art.

They start from selecting stones. Through various exquisite techniques, including carving, relief carving, line carving, hollow carving and open carving, those stones become treasures.

The most difficult part is the process of roughing out the basic shape of a sculpture.

As each stone's shape and color varies, the next procedures require creating a carving according to a stones' natural qualities and taking advantage of its color.

The last process is grinding. Finally, the stone transformation is completed.

