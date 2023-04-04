Languages

Tuesday, April 04, 2023

Spring in full swing in terrace fields in N China’s Shanxi

(People's Daily Online) 13:55, April 04, 2023

1

Aerial photo shows the loessial terraces in Ruicheng county, north China’s Shanxi Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Spring is in full swing in terrace fields in Ruicheng county, north China’s Shanxi Province. Covered by the exuberant wheat seedlings, the loessial terrace fields, embellished by yellow rapeseed flowers, presents a charming spring landscape.


