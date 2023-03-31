Interview: Expert says U.S. must apply human rights principles to its own society given shortcomings

Xinhua) 16:14, March 31, 2023

NEW YORK, March 30 (Xinhua) -- A renowned expert has said that the United States should apply human rights principles to its own society to strengthen social justice, inclusion and economic performance.

The United States itself falls short on many human rights indicators, including economic rights, social rights and cultural rights, and continues to fail on environmental rights, Jeffrey Sachs, a professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told Xinhua in a recent email interview.

Citing the massive incarceration of young African American men as an example of a lack of social rights and continued hardships of indigenous populations following genocides in the 19th century, he stressed that "every country should strive to improve its own performance as the first priority."

"The U.S. government's self-perception is that it is the global arbiter and judge. This is an odd position," said Sachs, who is also president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, adding that "human rights are an international responsibility of all member states in the United Nations, not the purview of any single country alone."

Noting that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, together with various covenants and treaties arising from the UDHR, is the most important expression of human rights, he said "these define political, civil, economic, social, cultural, and environmental rights."

Not impressed by the U.S. government approach, Sachs said, "I would prefer a strong multilateral approach through the Human Rights Council, rather than one government pointing fingers at other governments."

He continued that all nations should strive to uphold human rights, including economic, social, cultural and environmental rights, and to foster an international rule of law under the UN Charter that protects and enhances these rights.

As the year 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the UDHR, Sachs expressed his hope that all countries and regions would reflect on the importance of the UDHR and strive to implement its ideas fully.

He added that ancient ethics, such as Confucius and Aristotle, can help the world advance human rights and well-being in the 21st century.

