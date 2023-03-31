Pentagon chief confirms 9 soldiers die in Kentucky training mission

Xinhua) 13:05, March 31, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that nine soldiers died in an accident during a routine training mission in the state of Kentucky.

"My heart goes out to the families of these servicemembers and to the members of the 101st Airborne Division," Austin said in a statement.

Two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, late Wednesday night, according to a statement from Fort Campbell, a U.S. Army installation.

The crewmembers were flying the helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred, which led to the deaths of nine soldiers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)