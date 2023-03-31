U.S. gun violence remains rampant in 2023: AMP News

Xinhua) 11:21, March 31, 2023

NEW YORK, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The United States has already witnessed 130 mass shootings in the first three months of 2023, resulting in 10,124 deaths, 415 of them children and teenagers, AMP News on Wednesday cited the Gun Violence Archive.

According to Everytown For Gun Safety, an American nonprofit organization which advocates for gun control and against gun violence, in 2023 there have been at least 39 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, with 17 deaths and 30 injuries nationally.

If a mass shooting is defined as resulting in the death of four or more people, not including the perpetrator, 175 people have died in 15 such events connected to U.S. schools and colleges between 1999's Columbine High School massacre and this week's shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the report.

"Mass shootings have been steadily rising in the U.S. over the last decade alone, with 647 incidents recorded last year, compared to 273 in 2014," it noted.

Firearms have surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for Americans aged 1 to 19, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data through to 2021.

