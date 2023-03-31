Protesters rally in U.S. city Nashville for gun reform after deadly school shooting

Xinhua) March 31, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Protesters gathered in Nashville, capital of the U.S. state of Tennessee, on Thursday to demand gun reform, in the wake of a deadly shooting at a private elementary school in the city early this week.

"Shame on you," a group of protesters chanted inside the Tennessee State Capitol, aiming at inaction from politicians.

David Hogg, who helped start March For Our Lives, a student-led demonstration supporting gun control legislation, after surviving a school shooting in 2018, tweeted that students in Nashville will be walking out next Monday morning to demand stronger gun laws.

A heavily-armed shooter attacked The Covenant School in Nashville Monday morning, killing six people, including three nine-year-old students, before being fatally shot by responding officers.

A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday evening to mourn and honor the lives of the victims and lift up the survivors and families of The Covenant School.

Significant gun legislation is unlikely to pass anytime soon in the U.S. Congress given that Republicans and Democrats have been sharply divided on the issue.

