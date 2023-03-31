U.S. GDP in Q4 2022 revised downward

Xinhua) 13:07, March 31, 2023

Construction workers work at a construction site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, June 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Michael Nagle)

U.S. GDP climbed 2.6 percent in the final quarter of last year.

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was revised downward in its final reading, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

U.S. GDP, which measures a broad basket of goods, climbed 2.6 percent in the final quarter of last year.

The department's first reading of the fourth quarter GDP was 2.9 percent, and in the second reading revised down to 2.7 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)