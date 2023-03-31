Two dead, five injured in shooting outside restaurant in U.S. Tennessee

Xinhua) 13:32, March 31, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Two people died and five others were wounded after a shooting outside a restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, police said Thursday.

The shooting took place late Wednesday night. According to local authorities, one of the men was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Five additional victims -- four males and a female -- were also sent to the hospital due to gunshot wounds.

There have been 131 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Meanwhile, more than 10,200 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the past three months, the website's data showed.

Earlier this week, a heavily-armed shooter attacked a private elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, killing six people, including three nine-year-old students, before being fatally shot by police.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)