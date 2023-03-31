Home>>
Camera records brown bear's wake-up after months of hibernation
(Ecns.cn) 13:33, March 31, 2023
A brown bear is captured on camera emerging after months of hibernation at the Sanjiangyuan National Park, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/China News Service)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
