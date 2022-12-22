Facts about Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and more at COP15

Xinhua) 14:17, December 22, 2022

MONTREAL, Canada, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity,with the theme of "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," concluded here on Dec. 20.

As the presidency of the conference, China had been facilitating the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the most important outcome of the second phase of the meeting, drawing a new blueprint for global biodiversity governance.

The following are the takeaways from the meeting:

-- The conference has adopted 62 decisions. Nearly 40 parties (to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity) and stakeholders announced a series of actions and promises.

-- The meeting has adopted the historic Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, an ambitious, balanced, pragmatic, powerful and transformative package of solutions.

-- Six of the most critical documents passed early Monday, including the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The other five are the monitoring framework for the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework; mechanisms for planning, monitoring, reporting and review; capacity-building and development and technical and scientific cooperation; resource mobilization; and Digital Sequence Information (DSI) on genetic resources.

-- The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework has four long-term goals for 2050 and 23 action-oriented global targets over the decade to 2030. It seeks a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature by 2050.

-- This meeting historically incorporates DSI into the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. It provides a next-step roadmap, proposing to facilitate a significant increase in the sharing of DSI benefits by 2030.

-- The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework requires developed countries to provide funds for biodiversity conservation to developing countries, with 20 billion U.S. dollars annually by 2025 and 30 billion dollars annually by 2030.

It also requests increasing financial resources from all sources, including official development assistance, financial institutions and the private sector, to mobilize 200 billion dollars for biodiversity conservation funds annually by 2030.

-- The framework sets an ambitious "30x30" target, ensuring that by 2030 at least 30 percent of areas of degraded terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine ecosystems are under effective restoration.

-- Other 2030 targets included in the framework: restoring 30 percent of degraded ecosystem areas, reducing the rates of invasive alien species by at least 50 percent, cutting the use of highly hazardous chemicals by half and eliminating global food waste by half.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)