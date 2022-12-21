China will facilitate implementation of UN biodiversity deal: COP15 president

December 21, 2022

MONTREAL, Canada, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will facilitate the implementation of the UN biodiversity deal adopted at the just-concluded COP15, said Huang Runqiu, COP15 president and China's minister of ecology and environment, on Tuesday.

Known as the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, COP15 was wrapped up after nearly two weeks of negotiation with the adoption of Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework aimed at reversing biodiversity loss.

China will actively guide the implementation of the goals and targets in the framework, and ensure that relevant decisions are fully implemented, Huang told a press conference here.

As the largest developing country in the world, China will honor its duties and obligations in the framework, Huang said.

China will continue to provide support to developing countries within its capacity, said Huang, noting that China is the largest contributor to the Global Environment Facility funding mechanism of the Convention on Biological Diversity among developing countries.

Apart from funding support, China has also provided technical support and training for other developing countries in the field of biodiversity protection under the South-South cooperation framework, Huang said.

As the holder of the COP15 presidency, China held the phase-one meeting in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, in 2021.

The second phase of COP15 was held in Montreal, Canada, continuing the theme of "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth."

