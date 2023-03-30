Electric corporation makes efforts in developing manufacturing industry in NE China
Staff members work at the workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 29, 2023. Harbin Electric Corporation has stepped up efforts to develop key technologies and improve the vitality and competitiveness of the equipment manufacturing industry. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Welding robots work at the workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 29, 2023. Harbin Electric Corporation has stepped up efforts to develop key technologies and improve the vitality and competitiveness of the equipment manufacturing industry. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A robot works at the workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 29, 2023. Harbin Electric Corporation has stepped up efforts to develop key technologies and improve the vitality and competitiveness of the equipment manufacturing industry. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
