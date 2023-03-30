Oppo leads smartphone shipments from India with 22 percent share

Xinhua) 11:11, March 30, 2023

NEW DELHI, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Smartphone brand Oppo led the Make-in-India smartphone shipments in the year 2022 with a 22 percent share, followed by Samsung, said a report released by global industry analysis firm Counterpoint on Wednesday.

Though the overall Make-in-India smartphone shipments (units) declined in 2022 due to softening of local demand, the contribution of exports in Make-in-India smartphone shipments reached the highest ever in 2022 both in volume (20 percent) and value terms (30 percent), said the report.

According to the report, India's smartphone shipments from Apple grew by 65 percent year on year by volume and 162 percent year on year by value, taking the brand's value share to 25 percent in 2022, up from 12 percent in 2021.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)