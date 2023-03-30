Businessmen from China, Indonesia meet to improve trade ties

March 30, 2023

JAKARTA, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Indonesian businessmen gathered on Wednesday in Jakarta to improve trade relations in the supply and purchase matchmaking meeting held by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Commercial Sub-Council (CCPIT-CSC).

"We brought 20 participants from Chinese companies engaged in pet supplies, clothing, jewelry, renewable energy, to cross-border payments," said Xiong Canxin, head of the exhibition department of the CCPIT-CSC.

China is Indonesia's primary trading partner, said a representative of the Trade Ministry's Export Cooperation Development Director, Dwinanto Rumpoko, adding that positive trade promotion between the two nations must continue, particularly to strengthen the industrial supply chain network.

Representative of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Kevin Wu said this is the first gathering of businesspeople from the two nations to connect and further their interactions.

This gathering is a series of promotions for CCPIT-CSC in Southeast Asia. The group will continue its trade trip to Malaysia and Thailand.

