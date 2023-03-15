Senior Chinese diplomat eyes huge potential in cooperation with Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:04, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday spoke with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan at the latter's request, stressing rosy picture ahead for China-Indonesia cooperation.

Wang thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for congratulating President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the Chinese president, saying it demonstrates robust mutual trust between the two heads of state and high-level China-Indonesia relations.

He noted that the new Chinese government will uphold the concept of people-centered development, drive high-quality development, advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, and provide the world with fresh opportunities through China's new development.

In this process, there will be much to achieve in China-Indonesia cooperation, Wang added.

For his part, Pandjaitan extended warm congratulations on the success of China's "two sessions." Valuing its relations with China, Indonesia is willing to work with China on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, and seek more progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas, he added.

Indonesia applauds China for facilitating the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran and achieving important results, he said, adding it's a good example of resolving conflicts and achieving peace through consultation with China playing a remarkable role.

Wang also briefed Pandjaitan on the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran, saying that this is a successful practice in implementing the Global Security Initiative proposed by Xi, a successful example of developing countries addressing regional hot issues through their own efforts, and a victory for dialogue and peace.

China always stands for peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and hopes that hotspot issues in the world can be politically resolved through dialogue, he said, adding China will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues of common concern.

