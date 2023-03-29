Home>>
China's Ansteel team wins gold at tug of war championships
(People's Daily App) 15:18, March 29, 2023
A trial of strength and skill: Ansteel team from China won gold in the Women's 540 kg category at the Tug of War World Indoor Championships 2023 held March 8-11 in Northern Ireland. The team also took bronze in the Mixed 580 kg and Women's 500 kg.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; Video source: Douyin)
