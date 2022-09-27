Shanghai to host WorldSkills Competition 2026

Xinhua) September 27, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai won the bid to host the WorldSkills Competition 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Tuesday.

At the WorldSkills General Assembly on Monday, members voted in favor of Shanghai to host the competition after Chinese representatives expressed a willingness to continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with members of WorldSkills and help workers advance skills, the ministry said.

The WorldSkills Competition, known as the "Olympics" for vocational skills, is held every two years. China topped the gold medal tally with 16 gold medals at the 45th WorldSkills Competition in Kazan, Russia, in August 2019.

As an alternative to the 46th WorldSkills Competition, special events will be held in 15 countries this year. France's Lyon will host the WorldSkills Competition 2024.

