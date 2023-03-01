China to hold 2nd Vocational Skills Competition in September

Xinhua) 08:35, March 01, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will hold its second Vocational Skills Competition from Sept. 16 to 19 in Tianjin Municipality, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Tuesday.

According to preliminary statistics, more than 4,000 contestants will take part in this year's competition, significantly more than the previous one.

The contestants will compete in a number of skills, of which 63 are qualifiers for the 47th WorldSkills Competition. Contestants will compete for places to represent China in the international competition.

China held its first Vocational Skills Competition in December 2020 in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)