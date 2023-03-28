Home>>
Cultures of local ethnic groups in China’s Hainan displayed at Boao Forum for Asia
(People's Daily Online) 16:59, March 28, 2023
An exhibition showcasing the cultures of the Li and Miao ethnic groups in south China’s Hainan Province was held at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023, which will run from March 28 to 31, in Boao, a coastal town in the province.
Li pottery works, Li rattan weaving craft, Li ethnic brocade works, and folk songs of the Li and Miao ethnic groups are displayed at the exhibition.
