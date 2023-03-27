Chinese premier to attend Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023

Xinhua) 16:48, March 27, 2023

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 and deliver a keynote speech at the forum's invitation in Hainan on March 30, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire Patrick Achi and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva will attend the annual conference at the forum's invitation, according to Mao.

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will pay an official visit to China on the margins of the annual conference, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)