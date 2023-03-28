Xi says China expects Saudi Arabia, Iran to continue to improve relations

Xinhua) 13:50, March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday it is hoped that Saudi Arabia and Iran will uphold the spirit of good neighborliness and continue to improve their relations on the basis of the results of their talks in Beijing.

China is ready to continue to support the follow-up process of the Saudi-Iranian talks, Xi said during a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

