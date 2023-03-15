China lauded for its constructive role in promoting resumption of ties between Saudi Arabia, Iran

On March 10, 2023, Wang Yi (center), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, with representatives from Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing. (Photo courtesy of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran recently reached an agreement in Beijing and released a joint statement announcing that Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations.

This dialogue marked a successful practice of the Global Security Initiative, and the reconciliation between the two major countries in the Middle East has been welcomed by the international community. It is believed that China has played a constructive role in well managing today's international hotspot issues.

The United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric applauded the agreement and praised China's role in the process, saying "good neighborly relations" between Iran and Saudi Arabia are "essential" for the stability of the Gulf region.

The Arab Parliament noted the agreement not only helps recover stability and solve crises in the Middle East but also is conducive to safeguarding peace for all people in the world.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on social media that Saudi Arabia supports seeking political settlements and dialogues. He noted that countries in the region have a shared future and common interests, which makes it necessary for them to join together to build a model of prosperity and stability for their peoples to enjoy.

"Clearing up the misunderstandings and looking to the future in Tehran-Riyadh relations will definitely lead to the development of regional stability and security and expansion of cooperation," said Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani. He appreciated China's constructive role in supporting the development of relations between the two countries.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called the resumption of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia "fantastic news." As a host of the dialogue, China has always played a constructive role in promoting the settlement of international issues and won trust and recognition from relevant countries, he noted, adding that China's efforts are laudable and the country has demonstrated its leadership role in resolving disputes and encouraging solidarity.

On March 10, 2023, a joint trilateral statement was signed by the People's Republic of China, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Islamic Republic of Iran. (Photo courtesy of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said Saudi Arabia and Iran's agreement to resume diplomatic relations will exert positive impacts on the region. He called on Arabs to engage in an Arab-Iranian dialogue based on respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and good neighborliness. He also hailed China and other countries for their efforts on related issues.

Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office said in a statement that the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran will promote harmony among Islamic countries, contribute to regional peace and stability and create more opportunities for regional development and prosperity.

Yemeni government said constructive dialogues and peace talks are the best approach to settling disputes and promoting peace for regional countries. It is hoped that the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran can alleviate tensions in the Middle East and help the region achieve stability and peace at an early date.

Member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs Diya Alhelmy said the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran demonstrates China's wisdom and major country responsibility, adding that it has set a good example of settling disputes through peaceful means and made positive and admirable contributions to solving regional hotspot issues.

Hani Farid Wofaa, editor-in-chief of the Saudi Arabian newspaper Al Riyadh, said dialogues are the best approach to responding to the concerns of all relevant parties, and Saudi Arabia and Iran's decision to resume diplomatic relations was in response to China's initiative for developing good neighborly relations between the two countries.

Respecting the sovereignty of states and not interfering in the internal affairs of states remains an important principle that must be upheld by the two countries in resuming ties, and their resumption of diplomatic relations will surely place positive impacts on the stability of their own, of the region, and of the world at large, the editor-in-chief added.

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi with the University of Tehran said China has played a constructive role in promoting the resumption of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia. China's active mediation brings countries closer and contributes to regional security and stability, he noted, adding that dialogues are conducive to promoting peace, stability and people's wellbeing.

