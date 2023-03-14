Bangladesh welcomes Iran, Saudi diplomatic ties resumption, lauds China's role
DHAKA, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh has warmly hailed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran in a major breakthrough announced in an agreement brokered by China.
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists here Sunday night that Dhaka lauds China, Iraq and Oman for facilitating the negotiation, leading to the successful breakthrough which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue.
He also lauded the leadership of Saudi Arabia and Iran for this very positive development.
Bangladesh believes that this would contribute to reducing tension and conflict in the Gulf region, foster stability, and create the path for "durable and sustainable long-term peace for the betterment of the brotherly peoples in the Middle East region," he said.
Tehran and Riyadh announced an agreement in Beijing last Friday to restore their diplomatic ties.
Photos
Related Stories
- Iran, Belarus ink deals to boost comprehensive cooperation
- Saudi-Iranian agreement to restore ties benefits regional security, shows China's goodwill to promote global security
- Iran says oil exports reach highest level since U.S. reimposed sanction in 2018
- Iran says agreement reached with U.S. on prisoner exchange; Washington denies
- Iran arrests over 100 for involvement in students' poisoning
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.