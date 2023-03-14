Bangladesh welcomes Iran, Saudi diplomatic ties resumption, lauds China's role

Xinhua) 11:04, March 14, 2023

DHAKA, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh has warmly hailed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran in a major breakthrough announced in an agreement brokered by China.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists here Sunday night that Dhaka lauds China, Iraq and Oman for facilitating the negotiation, leading to the successful breakthrough which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue.

He also lauded the leadership of Saudi Arabia and Iran for this very positive development.

Bangladesh believes that this would contribute to reducing tension and conflict in the Gulf region, foster stability, and create the path for "durable and sustainable long-term peace for the betterment of the brotherly peoples in the Middle East region," he said.

Tehran and Riyadh announced an agreement in Beijing last Friday to restore their diplomatic ties.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)