Iran hails China's important role in Tehran-Riyadh detente

March 14, 2023

TEHRAN, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's important role in resuming Tehran-Riyadh relations is part of Beijing's efforts to help ensure peace, stability and security in the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

By hosting the Iranian and Saudi Arabian delegations and exchanging messages between the two sides, China managed to prepare the ground, with goodwill, for holding a successful meeting for the achievement of the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the ministry's spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a weekly press conference.

Iran always praises such roles, as ensuring peace, stability and security in the region is contributing to safeguarding the collective interests of all countries that seek their benefits in stability and security, Kanaani said, adding that the Chinese government's role served the common good and all sides' interests.

With their ties returning to normalcy, Tehran and Riyadh, by expanding their cooperation, cannot only serve their own interests, but also have a favorable impact on enhancing regional cooperation and convergence, he said, adding the agreement will also have positive influence in the international arena.

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday announced that the latter two have reached a deal that includes the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.

Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi Arabia's minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers, and national security adviser, led the Saudi delegation, and Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, led the Iranian delegation during talks in Beijing from March 6 to 10, according to a trilateral statement from China, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

