UN envoy for Yemen welcomes Saudi-Iran deal brokered by China

Xinhua) 09:36, March 16, 2023

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg (on the screen) speaks via a video link at a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on Oct. 13, 2022. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Xinhua) -- UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Wednesday hailed the China-brokered agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran on the restoration of diplomatic relations.

"Allow me to also take this opportunity to welcome the recent agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic ties, which was facilitated by the People's Republic of China. This dialogue and good neighborly relations are important for the region and for Yemen," Grundberg told the UN Security Council in a briefing.

The parties must seize the opportunity presented by this regional and international momentum to take decisive steps toward a more peaceful future, he said via a video link. "This requires patience and a long-term perspective. And this requires courage and leadership. Much has been achieved over the past year and now is the time to take the next steps."

Grundberg said Yemenis have experienced almost a year of lower levels of violence since a truce came into effect in April 2022. In addition to the relative calm, elements of the truce continue to be implemented, benefitting livelihoods in Yemen. But the gains remain fragile.

He said there is an urgent need to build on what was achieved by the truce and work toward a nationwide cease-fire and an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the Yemeni government.

