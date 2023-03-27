Spring tea picking starts in Pu'er City, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 10:53, March 27, 2023

A farmer picks tea leaves in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Farmers walk towards the ancient tea forests to conduct a worship ceremony on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A farmer picks tea leaves in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A farmer processes freshly-picked tea leaves on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A farmer picks tea leaves on an ancient tea tree on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This aerial photo taken on March 25, 2023 shows a farmer picking tea leaves in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A farmer picks tea leaves in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A farmer picks tea leaves in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This aerial photo taken on March 25, 2023 shows a farmer picking tea leaves in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A farmer picks tea leaves on an ancient tea tree on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

