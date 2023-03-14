Hangzhou farmers begin harvesting Longjing tea leaves
A farmer picks Longjing tea leaves in Longjing village, Hangzhou city, east China’s Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Fang Pengyimeng)
Tea farmers began harvesting Longjing tea, one of the most well-known Chinese teas in Longjing village of Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province on March 13, 2023.
Also known as West Lake Dragon Well tea, Longjing tea is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste and beautiful shape.
In November 2022, Longjing tea was inscribed in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage for Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as part of “Traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China.”
Photos
