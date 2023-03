We Are China

Farmers in Hangzhou start harvesting Longjing tea leaves ahead of Qingming Festival

Xinhua) 09:16, March 14, 2023

A farmer stirs and roasts fresh Longjing tea leaves in Longjing Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Longjing tea, also known as West Lake Dragon Well tea, is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste and beautiful shape. Farmers in Hangzhou now start harvesting Longjing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (meaning "pre-Qingming") tea, which is made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality.

Tea-picking workers harvest Longjing tea leaves at a tea garden in Longjing Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows tea-picking workers harvesting Longjing tea leaves at a tea garden in Longjing Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows fresh Longjing tea leaves in Longjing Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows tea mountains in Longjing Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows fresh Longjing tea leaves on a tea mountain in Longjing Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows tea gardens in Meijiawu Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tea-picking workers harvest Longjing tea leaves at a tea garden in Meijiawu Village of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tea-picking worker shows fresh Longjing tea leaves in Longjing Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows tea-picking workers harvesting Longjing tea leaves at a tea garden in Meijiawu Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

