China's tea exports up 1.59 pct in 2022

Xinhua) 15:55, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's tea exports logged stable growth in 2022, data from the General Administration of Customs shows.

The country exported 375,300 tonnes of tea last year, up 1.59 percent year on year, according to the administration.

In breakdown, green tea exports stood at 313,900 tonnes, amounting to 83.6 percent of China's total tea exports. The exports of black tea and oolong tea accounted for 8.9 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

East China's Fujian Province ranked first in the country in terms of tea export value, accounting for 25.52 percent of the country's total, the data also reveals.

