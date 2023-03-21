Tea industry, tourism boost local economy in Tashan, C China
This aerial photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows farmers picking tea leaves in Tashan Town of Changning, central China's Hunan Province. Tea farmers in Tashan are busy picking and processing tea leaves in harvest season. The local economy is boosted as tea planting industry in Tashan is integrated with tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows farmers picking tea leaves in Tashan Town of Changning, central China's Hunan Province. Tea farmers in Tashan are busy picking and processing tea leaves in harvest season. The local economy is boosted as tea planting industry in Tashan is integrated with tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows tea makers stir-frying tea leaves in Tashan Town of Changning, central China's Hunan Province. Tea farmers in Tashan are busy picking and processing tea leaves in harvest season. The local economy is boosted as tea planting industry in Tashan is integrated with tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
A tea maker stir-fries tea leaves in Tashan Town of Changning, central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2023. Tea farmers in Tashan are busy picking and processing tea leaves in harvest season. The local economy is boosted as tea planting industry in Tashan is integrated with tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Villagers pick tea leaves in Tashan Town of Changning, central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2023. Tea farmers in Tashan are busy picking and processing tea leaves in harvest season. The local economy is boosted as tea planting industry in Tashan is integrated with tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
